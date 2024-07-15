Mike Tyson set for doctor assessment with comeback uncertain

World Boxing News understands that Mike Tyson will undergo a medical assessment before allowing his fight with Jake Paul.

The results of those tests will determine whether or not Tyson will be able to compete professionally in a stunning comeback at 58. WBN doesn’t see how Tyson can be cleared, given that the former heavyweight champion has a stomach ulcer.

At the very least, Tyson will have to modify the contest rules to ensure his ulcer doesn’t perforate. This would mean no punches in the stomach under any circumstances. Either that or Paul will have to cancel the headliner altogether and face an alternative opponent.

This week, Paul spoke to DAZN ahead of his battle with Mike Perry, who stepped up when Tyson was ruled out of fighting on July 20.

“People didn’t expect me to be where I am today,” Paul told DAZN. “They didn’t see behind the scenes how much I truly, truly need and want and love this sport.

“The sky is the limit when you don’t put any barriers or boundaries on what you can accomplish. I want to test myself and get under the bright lights.”

On facing Perry, a bareknuckle fighter following his days in the UFC, Paul added, “This whole entire thing is a giant risk,” he added. “I’m focused on July 20, I’m focused on Mike Perry. Just being in that mindset is what will lead me to victory.”

Paul is finishing off camp for the fight, which he hopes will lead to the Tyson fight. However, the Tyson clash will fall apart if he loses to Perry. The YouTuber aims to put on a showcase for the Netflix bosses that would subsequently allow him to change opponents from Tyson to another without losing his current deal.

WBN also understands that it could take some persuasion by Paul.

“Maybe I make him miss and make him pay,” he told ESPN. “If I knock him down or get him to go to a knee anywhere between – he said under three rounds, I said seven rounds because I need my pressure to build up.

“He’s supposedly a little bigger, but he’s got a little more weight, so it will have to build up on him. I’m the smaller guy, so I got to hit him with the hard, fast shots, and it has to build over time. I want to enjoy my time in the ring and get my rounds in, somewhere in there I’ve got to be able to stop him.

“I feel like a Gervonta’ Tank’ Davis sometimes. But I don’t always throw a lot of punches, but the ones I do throw, some of them bad boys are going to land significantly and do the damage to break this kid down.”

