Crawford vs Madrimov tickets unsold, thousands remain

World Boxing News can confirm that thousands of Crawford vs Madrimov tickets remain unsold, with just over two weeks left until fight night.

There’s genuine concern that the event will not be a sellout. Even organizer Turki Alalshikh is worried enough to urge fans to make purchases on his social media.

Turki said, “Crawford faces Madrimov on a big and legendary night, one of the toughest challenges in Crawford’s career, in my personal opinion. However, I’m confident Crawford will deliver a historic performance and surprise the world. We have some major surprises in store for Crawford that will be revealed soon.

“The promise is in Los Angeles. Those who don’t attend the stadium will miss out on a lot. There will be surprises at the fight night in the arena,” he added.

Crawford vs Madrimov tickets

It seems that the presence of global rap icon Eminem hasn’t been enough to guarantee that the BMO Stadium will be packed to the rafters with up to 30,000 attendees.

When announcing the event, which includes the return of Andy Ruiz Jr., Alalshikh said, “We are delighted for Riyadh Season to host its first overseas event in Los Angeles, and this fight in the United States is a special one to mark this moment. We want to give people around the world the opportunity to enjoy their own Riyadh Season experience. This is exactly what we hope to achieve by staging this and future events worldwide.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: “This is a fantastic fight between a pound-for-pound great and one of the best World champions in the sport. Terence is a pound-for-pound great and continues to strive to be the very best, but in Israil, he meets a hungry champion that has no intention of relinquishing his title in his first defense – this promises to be one of the fights of the year.

“The undercard has to be one of, if not the best we have ever seen for a US card – get ready for a huge night on August 3 in Los Angeles”.

Despite those words, the detractors who have always said Crawford is not a draw will be drooling at the prospect of Riyadh Season USA falling flat.

Previous events in Saudi Arabia have also drawn criticism due to the lack of atmosphere. Alalshikh and Hearn will be hoping for a considerable spike in sales soon.

