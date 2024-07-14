Shakur Stevenson has the pick of every promoter in boxing

It appears that every major promoter in the sport of boxing wants to have Shakur Stevenson on its books — even Top Rank, the organization that had represented the fighter for years, but saw him leave the company despite a multi-fight $15 million offer.

A similar offer may well still be there should he return to the company after exploring other alternatives in free agency.

“He’s finished his contract with us — he lived up completely to the contract,” Top Rank founder Bob Arum told reporter Steve Kim this week.

“Now, he’s testing the market in free agency but that doesn’t mean down the line he’s not going to come back and fight for Top Rank. As far as I’m concerned, there’s absolutely no animosity towards him. He’s a great fighter.”

A three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound talent, Stevenson completed his Top Rank deal after his last fight — a unanimous decision win over Artem Harutyunyan in New Jersey on July 6.

That same night, World Boxing News spoke to Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar de la Hoya who enthusiastically told us that Stevenson should contact him. “Shakur,” he said, “give me a call!”

Responding on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, after their video conference, Stevenson said: “Oscar just put himself in the mix, too. Gone be an interesting few weeks. Big fights by any means necessary.”

But Golden Boy, who can offer Stevenson a big fight with their lightweight star William Zepeda, faces stiff competition for Stevenson’s signature.

Curmel Moton is arguably already the face of Mayweather Promotions despite only being 18, and he told us from the Mayweather Boxing Club this week that Stevenson would be a welcome addition to Floyd’s roster.

“I’ve heard the rumors [of Stevenson joining Mayweather Promotions],” Moton said.

“With Floyd’s promotion skills, Shakur could definitely help us. He’d be another good guy to have on the stable.”

Then there is Premier Boxing Champions, who could offer a three-fight deal at minimum which would likely see Stevenson fight Isaac Cruz and Frank Martin, before a collision course with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Matchroom has been on a recruiting spree in the US market of late, acquiring elite assets in Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Jalil Hackett, and this week’s signing Eduardo Hernandez.

Ennis and Hackett make their Matchroom debuts Saturday in separate fights against David Avenesyan and Pete Dobson at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

One celebrity in attendance will be Stevenson, who will presumably hold court with Eddie Hearn and other top brass at Matchroom over becoming the next big US signing at the company.

Hearn, according to Stevenson, is “one of the best promoters in the game.”

The Matchroom chairman laid out a three-fight plan for Stevenson when speaking to Fight Hub TV. It included Zepeda, a move to 140-pounds to box Liam Paro, before a co-promotion with PBC for a Stevenson vs ‘Tank’ Davis super-fight.

“Promotion-wise, Eddie Hearn is a better promoter than Top Rank,” Stevenson recently said on Cigar Talk, indicating a possible preference, out of all the available options. “He promotes the fighters.

“I respect what he do,” he finished. “Because he do his job.”

Alan Dawson is World Boxing News Lead Writer, a 2 x Sports Journalist of the Year finalist, and 5 x BWAA awards winner. Follow Alan @AlanDawsonSport.