Jaron Ennis wins on home return, results from Philadelphia

Jaron Ennis defended his IBF welterweight title in his homecoming fight at a bouncing Wells Fargo Center in Philadephia.

“Boots” dropped and stopped challenger David Avanesyan after five completed rounds. According to CompuBox figures, “47% of Ennis’ landed punches were body punches, 53% of his landed power punches were body punches. After the fifth round, the ring doctor halted the bout, where Ennis landed 32 of 53 [60%] of his power punches and knocked Avaneysan down.

Ennis moves on to more significant challenges and may look to fight at 154 pounds in the near future.

After his victory, Turki Alalshikh made a public plea to stage Terence Crawford vs Ennis at some point.

“I just reached out to boxer Jaron Ennis and Eddie Hearn to congratulate him on his win. I’d love to see Ennis in a fight with Crawford at weight 154 soon.”

In the co-feature, Jalil Hackett fought off a brave resistance from Peter Dobson to remain undefeated.

“Over the first five rounds, Hacket out-landed Dobson 121-53. After a substantial fourth and fifth round where Hacket landed 65 punches, it looked like Dobson would be stopped for the first time in his career. However, Dobson fought Hacket on relatively even terms over the last five rounds, landing 74 punches to Hacket’s 79. Two judges scored the fight 97-93, and the third judge scored it 96-94, all for Hacket,” read the CompuBox stats.

Hackett, who left Floyd Mayweather to join Matchroom, is looking to move swiftly towards a world title shot.

Skye Nicholson walked away with the WBC featherweight title after a dominant win over Dyana Vargas.

Nicholson won every round of the ten as she pushed towards a unification. CompuBox said, “Vargas only landed 29 punches over ten rounds, seven of which were jabs. Nicolson landed 83 jabs, accounting for 62% of her punches. All three judges scored the fight 100-90 for Nicolson.”

Finally, on the central portion of the card, Khalil Coe defeated Kwame Ritter in their USWBC Light-Heavyweight title bout.

“After an opening frame where both fighters landed 14 punches, Coe turned up the heat, hurting Ritter with an overhand right and then chasing Ritter around the ring while landing power punches to Ritter’s head and body until the ref halted the bout at 1:59 of the second round. In the second round, Coe landed 21 of 42 (50%) of his power punches,” stated CompuBox.

