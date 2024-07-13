Shields vs Joanisse: Untelevised undercard set for July 27

The untelevised undercard has been announced for the upcoming “BIG TIME BOXING USA: SHIELDS VS. JOANISSE,” event on Saturday, July 27, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and several local and national prospects will see action in competitive fights.

Presented by Salita Promotions and 313 Presents, and broadcast live on premier sports-streaming platform DAZN, “BIG TIME BOXING USA: SHIELDS VS. JOANISSE” features Undisputed Middleweight World Champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields’ historic challenge for the WBC Women’s Heavyweight World Championship against Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, an intriguing 10-round co-feature pitting world-ranked super lightweight Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera against 140-pound contender Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan and power-punching former world-title challenger Shohjahon “Descendant of Tamerlane” Ergashev taking on Julian “The Quiet Storm” Smith in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Headlining the un-televised portion of the night will be a 10-round super lightweight battle between undefeated knockout artist Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) of Pomona, CA, and Hector Edgardo “Pajarito” Sarmiento (21-2, 14 KOs) from Cordoba, Argentina.

A fan-friendly fighter, Mercado is an aggressive, yet poised, boxer-puncher who was voted BoxingScene.com’s 2023 Prospect of the Year. Comparing his mindset to the (the late) former champion Edwin Valero, Mercado says he’s an old-school fighter who is not interested in looking pretty and wants to “take his opponents’ heads off.”

In his three-year professional career, Pomona, California’s Mercado won the North American Boxing Association USA Super Lightweight Championship in 2022 and successfully defended it twice and, in mid-2024, already has three victories under his belt this year.

Mercado stopped then 19-6-2 Cristian Bielma in February and was last seen taking out Colombian veteran Deiner Berrio (then 22-4-1) in April.

“I know he has experience,” said Mercado of upcoming opponent Sarmiento. “In his last fight, he went the distance with Denys Berinchyk from Ukraine, who is now a world champ at 135 pounds after beating Emanuel Navarrete. So, you know he’s a tough guy. He’ll pressure me to fight, and he throws very unorthodox punches, which will make it hard to counter him. I will have to be mindful and defensively sharp.”

22-year-old Mercado says he feels he’s closing in on a world-title shot and is looking forward to the exposure fighting in front of so many fans in Detroit can bring.

“I feel like I’m ready to fight for a world title right now. With the experience I’ve been getting, it shouldn’t be too long. I’m also very excited to fight in front of such a big audience. Getting the recognition of being in these big fights motivates me in the gym. I can’t wait and I hope to make a lot of new fans that night.”

In an eight-round women’s super-lightweight test, WBO #6 and IBF #4 ranked Super Lightweight Samantha Worthington (8-0, 6 KOs) will put her undefeated record on the line against Budapest, Hungary’s Edina Kiss (16-20, 9 KOs).

From Folsom, California, via Lexington, Kentucky, Worthington, the first fighter to ever sign with Claressa Shields’ T-Rex Promotions, finished her impressive amateur career with 36 wins (14 losses), including five national championships, a bronze at the Youth World Championships, and a fifth-place finish at the Olympic Trials for the 2016 Olympics. Thus far as a pro, Worthington has gone undefeated at 8-0, 6 KOs and was last seen winning her Universal Boxing Organization Super Lightweight Championship by scoring a near-shutout unanimous decision over Yazmin Rivas in front of her home-state fans in Kentucky last January.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity!” said Worthington. “Claressa has believed in me since the amateurs, so it is extremely special to have her backing me now in the pros. And I know that being able to fight on this stage is going to put the world on notice and let the super lightweight division know I’m here to dominate! Edina Kiss is a veteran of the sport and I’m so excited to display my skills against someone who has shared the ring with some of the greats! Training has been going great and I’m ready to show everyone that I deserve to be here.”

In a six-round super welterweight battle, Dearborn Heights, Michigan’s Husam “Lion Heart” Al Mashhadi (9-1, 8 KOs) will take on Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Bruno Leonardo Romay (22-13, 19 KOs). Al Mashhadi is a 21-year-old southpaw with an entertaining fighting style who was last seen taking out 58-fight Colombian trialhorse Daulis Prescott in one round at Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit in March of last year.

“I feel really blessed to get this opportunity in my hometown at Little Caesars Arena. It’s a big deal and I’m looking forward to it,” said Al Mashhadi. “I know my opponent is from Argentina and a veteran with a lot of fights. He’s coming to fight and give me a run for my money, so I’m training hard to ready for him. This will be the first southpaw I fight in the pros, so I’m sparring Ardreal Holmes and a lot of other tough southpaws to get ready.”

In a six-round featherweight showdown, Pontiac, Michigan’s Cameran “The Problem” Pankey (9-1, 4 KOs) will take on Mooresville, North Carolina’s Shaileik Paisley (4-4, 3 KOs).

Pankey is a 25-year-old slugger who was last seen putting on the fight of the night in his first career loss against Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Martinez via razor-thin six-round decision at Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit in February of last year.

“Training is going great,” said Pankey. “I’m hitting harder than ever before and I’m in tip-top shape. I could go 12 rounds today. I know this opponent has never been stopped, but I feel I will be the first to do it.”

Also featured that night will be an eight-round female heavyweight fight between Houston, Texas’ undefeated Danielle Perkins (4-0, 2 KOs) and Scotland’s Christianne Fahey (2-1, 2 KOs), as well as an exciting all-Detroit six-round super welterweight scrap between once-beaten Gordie Russ II (6-1, 6 KOs) and once-beaten Josiah Shackleford (3-1, 2 KOs).

“We have a stacked undercard featuring top local, national, and international talent,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “All eyes will be on Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on July 27, when some of the best boxers in the world look to take the next important step in their careers. Our goal is to be inclusive and work with everyone to give boxing fans the most exciting events, and this card is a testament to that mission statement.”