Ryan Garcia’s life and career are disintegrating before our eyes

Ryan Garcia promised a trip to rehab again this weekend after a video incident involving his ex-wife made it into the public domain.

Garcia stands accused of confronting Andrea Celina at her home and accuses her of cheating when they haven’t been together for months. Video of a baby bottle smashed and Celina distraught cast another shadow on Garcia’s behavior.

As calls for the boxer to sort his life after months of alleged substance abuse continued, Garcia made another statement of intent to get clean.

“I woke up the next morning regretting everything I did and said about Andrea,” said Garcia. “I came on here just to say I’m sorry.

“Andrea, you’re the mother of my children and somebody I’ll always love and respect for. You grew up [with] me. You’ve seen me at my best, and now you’ve seen me at my worst. Andrea and everybody knows I’ve got a lot of stuff going on right now, but I’ve decided to get some help.

“I lost everything in the past couple of weeks. My boxing career, just so many other things. I hurt Andrea, I hurt you, I hurt our kids, I hurt everybody around me for my actions. I’m sorry, but I know our kids will watch these when they get older. I’m so sorry. I lost everything. I lost the one thing I ever loved, who knew me the most. Andrea knows me the most. I’m sorry, Andrea, I feel bad.

“I retract all my statements about her. She never stole money from me and never did wrong to me. She never cheated on me. We weren’t together, so she’s not a cheater right there. She’s a great woman.

“Saying that, I finally decided to get some help. I’m going to rehab, and you will see a change in the next couple of months. I’ve got to handle some things, but after that, I’m going to check myself into rehab and get better.”

Within a few hours, Garcia was back on social media, making accusations against promoters, trainers, and fighters, potentially under the influence again.

“I’m celibate, so chill off trying to be all flirty and get naked or whatever,” he began. “I’m not worried about anyone that is still wondering. They are so mad I’m celibate, like so mad.”

Following a video posted by Vergil Ortiz’s coach, Robert Garcia, on a possible future fight with Garcia, the 25-year-old responded, “Robert, I love you, but I have beat the s*** out of every fighter you have put in front of me, sparring, etc. No one from RGBA [Robert Garcia Boxing Academy] can beat me, and you know it.

“I have beat the f*** out of Vergil two times. It feels like three, but hey, who’s counting?

Robert Garcia is a coward. Robert, tell Vergil to meet me in San Diego.” He signed off with, “Vergil Ortiz’s dad is g**. Do something.”

Garcia then turned his attention to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, whom he had targeted previously. There’s a real danger the constant Hearn jibes could become a libel issue.

“Eddie Hearn, you owe me money and many other fighters. Do not sign with him. He’s horrible.”

Finally, Garcia stated, “Thirsty for blood in the ring, I wish I could return to boxing already.”

Rehab may be best served by going to rehab first before sorting out any other issues.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.