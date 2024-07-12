Floyd Mayweather makes activity promise after losing future stars

Floyd Mayweather has promised to give his remaining fighters activity after losing several of his future world champions.

The boxing legend-turned-promoter has had to watch as Jalil Hackett, Richardson Hitchins, and J’hon Ingram moved on to new pastures. All three have been considered significant stars in the coming years and certainties for a world title.

Mayweather’s problems getting many of his stable on cards have been well-documented since the Premier Boxing Champions left Showtime for Amazon Prime Video. A lack of events meant several of Mayweather’s prospects couldn’t get the action needed.

After losing Hackett, Hitchins, and Ingram, Mayweather says he plans to use his forthcoming exhibition rematch against John Gotti III to give the rest of his signed fighters a run-out.

“A lot of my fighters are fighting in Mexico at my undercard exhibition. Curmel [Moton] and six or seven of my fighters I got fighting. I want them all to do good. I am proud of all the fighters fighting under the Mayweather Promotions banner and want to help take fighters to the next level,” Mayweather told Fanmio on DAZN.

Moton, who scored a victory on the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal undercard last week, informed World Boxing News at the Mayweather Gym this week that he’s committed to remaining with Floyd despite reports stating otherwise. The teenager’s desire to stay significantly boosted Mayweather’s future promotional stability.

Moton, seen as the best of the bunch, will surely be a focus for Floyd Mayweather moving forward.

“He walked into my gym when he was eight or nine years old. He could have been six or seven, but he was a young kid. From the beginning, I saw a lot of talent in this kid.

“He was working with his father and many other trainers around the gym. He is a very, very talented kid. I am happy that I get to be a part of his life and take him to that next level.

On what stood out about the talented youngster, Mayweather added, “Hunger, he wanted to be great. He has boxed so many different champions throughout the years. Even as an amateur, I want the best for him. He has so much talent.”

