Conor Benn ban resolution delay questioned after two years

A resolution to the Conor Benn failed drug testing case has been questioned as two years have passed since the first adverse finding.

Despite not being revealed until fight week for his clash against Chris Eubank Jr. in October 2022, Benn flagged for clomiphene in July 2022. The UK Anti-Doping Agency temporarily suspended Benn before the welterweight won a reprieve from the UK Anti-Doping Panel.

Benn then fought twice, once in September 2023 and again in February 2024, when many believed the undefeated fighter should have fully resolved the case first. The suspension was reimposed upon appeal, and “The Destroyer” cannot fight in his homeland. The 27-year-old assures his fans he can still compete elsewhere but has refrained from doing so while the case plays out.

Victor Conte, a staunch campaigner for clean sport, has been vocal throughout the case and believes a final ruling is needed on whether Benn will be fully suspended for a set period,

Taking to social media, Conte said, “It’s now July 2024, almost two years since Conor Benn tested positive twice for a PED. Pseudoscientific explanations were given, but none prevented suspension by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

“In my opinion, this case was handled horribly by Benn’s team, and the hubris of [promoter] Eddie Hearn was not helpful. Still no adjudication?”

Keeping in shape alongside holidaying a lot more, Benn has outlined his desire to fight again often. This week, he stated, “I’m missing the fight Game, but life is good. It’s God’s plan.”

Admitting there’s not much he can do about it, Benn said, “All these Americans calling my name because my hands are tied, I’ll have any of you next. I don’t need a tune-up. I’ll see you all soon.”

On his old rival, Benn added, “Mr Eubank, enjoy what time you have left of your career before I end it.”

Eubank recently signed a partnership deal with BOXXER and is the frontrunner to land a fight with Canelo Alvarez later this year. This is a far cry from the Benn fight, which only gathered interest in the United Kingdom. If Eubank Jr. lands the fight, he will go worldwide and have the opportunity to secure his future without the need for a clash with Benn.

Benn will undoubtedly be seething if Canelo vs Eubank Jr. gets confirmed in the coming weeks.

