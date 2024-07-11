Tommy Morrison’s hard-punching son makes Fury fight offer

Boxing legend Tommy Morrison’s son Kenzie is eyeing a heavyweight clash with Tommy Fury after making an offer.

Kenzie, full name James McKenzie Witt Morrison. has amassed a hard-punching record of 21-1-2 with 19 knockouts over ten years. However, his recent activity has dried up, and it seems Morrison wants to get involved in the influencer boxing side of the sport.

As he aims to secure his family’s future after a less-than-lucrative run, World Boxing News reported that the 33-year-old has been calling out Jake Paul. Fury was always among the targets due to his victory over Paul and being the only man to defeat the YouTuber. Morrison’s handler, Tony Holden, sent an official proposal to Fury’s team.

Alongside Lou DiBella, Holden hopes to stage the Morrison vs. Fury fight soon. Morrison will even drop in weight to make the bout against the predominant cruiserweight Fury happen.

“Having reached out to Frank Warren, Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment are offering to negotiate Kenzie Morrison fighting Tommy Fury,” outlined Holden.

“Fury vs Morrison would not only be an entertaining match for boxing fans, but it would also provide unlimited opportunities for the winner. Morrison will fight Fury anywhere and will come down to a negotiated weight. We’re waiting for Warren and Queensbury Promotions to respond.

“Tommy Fury [10-0] is the brother of Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Kenzie Morrison 22-1 is the son of the late Heavyweight Champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison.

“Lou DiBella and Tony Holden promote Kenzie Morrison. While Frank Warren of Queensbury Promotions promotes Tommy Fury,” he added.

Morrison seems optimistic about his chances of landing the fight, as he’s already seeking sponsorship for the impending battle.

“I’m going to need a little help for this camp coming up. If you know anyone willing or interested, please reach out to Tony Holden or me directly for sponsorship information. Thank you so much in advance,” said the son of the former heavyweight champion.

Having received radio silence from Jake Paul, possibly because he hits like a mule, Morrison has turned his immediate attention to Fury. The younger brother of Tyson Fury can pick and choose who and when he fights as he’s seemingly no longer focused on making it as a professional boxer.

Fury has fought only one recognized pro with a winning record during his entire career when defeating Daniel Bocianski at Wembley on his older sibling’s undercard in April 2022. Even then, Fury still wasn’t seen as a fighter who could go on to win major titles, hence his move into the influencer scene.

Facing Morrison would have some merit for Fury, but the challenge does come with serious danger as Kenzie possesses his father’s famous punching power. Morrison could be on the road to nowhere with his eagerness, though, simply because of that fact.

The Oklahoma native finds himself in the ‘Who Needs Him Club’ of influencer boxing, but a massive payday has eluded him so far.

