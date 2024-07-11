Skip to content
Home » Steven Navarro features on Venado Lopez vs Angelo Leo

Steven Navarro features on Venado Lopez vs Angelo Leo

Luis Alberto Venado Lopez vs Angelo Leo
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Steven “Kid Dynamite” Navarro, the fast-rising junior bantamweight prospect from Los Angeles, returns to action in a six-rounder against Oscar Arroyo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Navarro joins a loaded lineup headlined by the featherweight main event between IBF champion Venado Lopez and hometown hero Angelo Leo.

Venado-Leo and the Lindolfo Delgado-Bryan Flores junior welterweight co-feature will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Navarro-Arroyo and additional undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Legacy Boxing Promotions, tickets are on sale now via Etix.com.

“I had a lot of fun in my Top Rank debut in Las Vegas last month, and I believe the fans enjoyed my performance,” Navarro said. “I am excited to showcase my skills in Albuquerque, a storied fight city with passionate fans. Mi gente, vengan a verme pelear por ustedes.”

Navarro (2-0, 1 KO), a 13-time U.S. national amateur champion from a renowned fighting family, is on the fast track to contender status after turning pro with a stunning sixth-round stoppage over Jose Lopez in April. He inked a long-term contract with Top Rank later that month and made his promotional debut in June in Las Vegas, shutting out 10-fight veteran Juan Pablo Meza over six rounds. Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs), a native of Nicaragua, is coming off a four-round decision defeat to Fernando Diaz.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Conor Benn wins

Conor Benn ban resolution delay questioned after two years

    Floyd Mayweather promoter

    Floyd Mayweather makes activity promise after losing future stars

      Victor Ortiz on Floyd Mayweather vs Gotti

      Floyd Mayweather adds ex-opponent Victor Ortiz to undercard

        Eimantas Stanionis and Manny Pacquiao

        Eimantas Stanionis open to giving Manny Pacquiao WBA title shot