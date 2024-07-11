Steven Navarro features on Venado Lopez vs Angelo Leo

Steven “Kid Dynamite” Navarro, the fast-rising junior bantamweight prospect from Los Angeles, returns to action in a six-rounder against Oscar Arroyo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Navarro joins a loaded lineup headlined by the featherweight main event between IBF champion Venado Lopez and hometown hero Angelo Leo.

Venado-Leo and the Lindolfo Delgado-Bryan Flores junior welterweight co-feature will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Navarro-Arroyo and additional undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Legacy Boxing Promotions, tickets are on sale now via Etix.com.

“I had a lot of fun in my Top Rank debut in Las Vegas last month, and I believe the fans enjoyed my performance,” Navarro said. “I am excited to showcase my skills in Albuquerque, a storied fight city with passionate fans. Mi gente, vengan a verme pelear por ustedes.”

Navarro (2-0, 1 KO), a 13-time U.S. national amateur champion from a renowned fighting family, is on the fast track to contender status after turning pro with a stunning sixth-round stoppage over Jose Lopez in April. He inked a long-term contract with Top Rank later that month and made his promotional debut in June in Las Vegas, shutting out 10-fight veteran Juan Pablo Meza over six rounds. Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs), a native of Nicaragua, is coming off a four-round decision defeat to Fernando Diaz.