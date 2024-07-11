Floyd Mayweather adds ex-opponent Victor Ortiz to undercard

Floyd Mayweather has added one of his most controversial opponents to his forthcoming exhibition undercard on August 24.

Victor Ortiz, who headbutted Mayweather in a foul-laded battle thirteen years ago, will trade blows against Rodrigo Damian Coria next month at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico [CDMX] in Mexico City. The boxers will face off over eight three-minute rounds.

Mayweather went on to win the WBC welterweight title fight via stoppage as Ortiz tried to shake hands after the incident. Referee Joe Cortez amazingly counted a bemused Ortiz out as Mayweather ripped away his green and gold belt.

The pair will share a card again in a few weeks as the boxing legend faces John Gotti in a rematch of their 2023 grudge match. Ironically, ‘Money’ initially considered Ortiz as his opponent for the main event in a first foray into Mexican territory. However, Mayweather altered his plans earlier this year but could still reignite those plans if both are victorious.

Confirming his spot, Ortiz said, “Thanks to my dear Mexico for bringing your son from the other side. I am very grateful for all the support and how they have received me!

“See you on August 24 here at CDMX. May God take care of you and bless you always. ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life.'”

Ortiz will share a room with Mayweather at a press conference before the event. How Floyd reacts to the ‘Vicious’ one will be a solid indicator of whether they hold any plans in place for a rematch of their own. Despite more than a decade passing, Mayweather could be playing the long game with Ortiz as he sees their rivalry as a potential exhibition moneymaker.

Ortiz has opened up about their fight over the years since the tactics deployed in the Mayweather fight that occurred during the Mexican Independence Day weekend at the MGM Grand.

The third man in the ring, Cortez, told the AHAT YouTube channel that Ortiz had been ordered to disrupt Mayweather.

“Every time I see him, he [Ortiz] says, ‘Joe man, I apologize on that.’ I’m like, ‘Forget about it, brother.’

“He said: ‘My trainers told me to headbutt Mayweather. I got rid of all those guys.’ Then he said: ‘I never dealt with those guys again.’

“He said, ‘They got me in trouble that night. It’s not your fault, Joe. It’s my own fault, and they told me to use that dirty tactic, and you know.”

In addition, Cortez added, “I could have done something a little different,” about how the contest ended.

“I could have kept them apart further. Maybe I could have gotten right between them and had them touch gloves. I could have little things a little different, you know.”

“I cut about two points for him. He hugged him and said: ‘I’m sorry.’ Then he kissed him one time. He said: ‘I’m sorry.’ Then he kissed him and hugged him the second time.

“I said, ‘alright, two points deducted’ to the judges. I then called time with the timekeeper. He went to touch gloves with Floyd Mayweather again.

“Floyd Mayweather saw that I gave time in. He said: ‘hell no.’ He hit him with a left. Then he hit him with a right. He knocked him out.”

