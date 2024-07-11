Eimantas Stanionis open to giving Manny Pacquiao WBA title shot

WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis has informed World Boxing News that he would be willing to offer Manny Pacquiao a shot at the title.

As WBN reported before anybody else, Pacquiao is in talks to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. In several updates since then, WBN has revealed a date, venue, and money to stage the bout are being sought. Premier Boxing Champions will promote what would be a Prime Video Pay Per View.

At present, Pacquiao seems to have a one-track mind on Barrios as the boxing legend prepares to face Rukiya Anpo in a warm-up fight on Super RIZIN 3 later this month. Once that fight is out of the way, it should be full steam ahead for the eight-weight champion to sign off his career with a final championship match.

However, if Pacquiao fails to secure the Barrios encounter, Stanionis would be willing to open talks about a clash for the WBA 147-pound strap.

Asked if he’d step in if the Barrios negotiations broke down, Stanionis told World Boxing News, “Yes!” with multiple exclamation points. “Facing Manny Pacquiao is a nice fantasy fight for me. The opportunity would be a dream come true. Our styles would make for a guaranteed war. It would be a great opportunity for a legend to fight for the title again.”

In a twist to the story, though, Stanionis himself has Barrios as a target for a potential unification.

“I have been speaking to PBC about several fighters. Barrios is one of the top names on my list,” he told WBN. “We all know that the 147 division is blown up. I know I will be unifying titles from all belt holders soon. There are also big names in the 140lb division looking to move up in weight. I see many possibilities.

“Fighting at 140 is also a possibility for me If the right fight is offered. I look forward to eventually moving up to 154 in the future, too.

“Right now, I want them all! Barrios, [Brian] Norman, [Jaron] Ennis, [Teofimo] Lopez, [Ryan] Garcia, and [Isaac] Cruz, come and get it!”

Giving his thoughts on Pacquiao possibly getting special dispensation for a final chance to shine against Barrios, Stanionis said, “It’s a great opportunity for Barrios to fight a legend of our sport.”

Stanionis awaits news of being elevated to full champion once current belt holder Terence Crawford fights Israil Madrimov on August 3. By August 4, Stanionis should have a clearer picture of his future as one of the four bonafide world titleholders.

He would be in a firmer position to offer Pacquiao that open challenge.

