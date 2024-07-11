Curmel Moton talks Mayweather future, Shakur Stevenson rumor

LAS VEGAS — Curmel Moton feels at home at Mayweather Promotions and will not leave the Las Vegas-based fight firm despite a recent exodus of top talent.

“I’m loyal,” the prodigiously-talented 18-year-old told World Boxing News at the Mayweather Boxing Club this week.

Mayweather Promotions has recently hemorrhaged fighters and even leadership, with Richardson Hitchins, Jalil Hackett, and Leonard Ellerbe all leaving the company. As we previously reported, Mayweather also agreed to allow J’hon Ingram out of his contract after he aired complaints about inactivity.

Before all those exits, superstar fighter Gervonta Davis left Mayweather Promotions in 2022. And World Boxing News understands at least one more fighter at Mayweather Promotions is looking to leave.

However, Moton is not one of them. In fact, now that Richard Schaefer has succeeded Ellerbe, it’s likely he’ll be the face of the new-look company.

Moton told us he has heard all about Schaefer’s boxing history. Floyd trusts him, so I trust him.”

And, regarding the recent departures from Mayweather Promotions, together with his own status there, Moton said: “Everybody has their own path. Richardson, Jalil, and J’hon — I always tell them I wish them nothing but the best. But I’m staying at Mayweather Promotions.”

He continued, “I’ve been treated great. It’s the best option for me, and loyalty goes a long way. This is home for me.”

For Moton, it’s not just the promotional business that’s his home, but the gym, too, as he’s there every day working out multiple times. And, when World Boxing News caught up with him, he was hanging out, watching his gym-mates spar there, having trained earlier in the day — just two days after his latest win; a second-round knockout over Nikolai Buzolin.

“This is definitely my home,” he smiled. “I’m the most comfortable here, and I love Vegas. I plan to keep growing my career out here and take over the city.”

Despite the talent that has left the gym, there are rumors Mayweather Promotions could add a superstar name to its roster in Shakur Stevenson, as first reported by Brunch Boxing.

Mayweather was one of the first people Stevenson saw on site when he was talent-spotting the Olympian at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

They’ve continued to solidify their relationship since, even though Stevenson joined rival firm Top Rank, as Mayweather was one of three legendary fighters to join the skillster in his locker room ahead of the Edwin de los Santos bout last year.

Stevenson fought the last fight on his Top Rank contract Saturday when he beat Artem Harutyunyan over 12 rounds in New Jersey, and he is now a free agent who can explore single or multi-fight deals with Mayweather Promotions, Matchroom, Premier Boxing Champions, or Golden Boy Promotions.

“He’s a great talent,” Moton told us. “I’ve heard the rumors. With Floyd’s promotion skills, Shakur could definitely help us. He’d be another good guy to have on the stable.”

