Shakur Stevenson fight named most-watched on ESPN

Free agent Shakur Stevenson’s latest bout has been named the most-watched boxing main event of the year.

Despite complaints over the manner of victory and wild accusations of a paid walkout, Stevenson can still attract a TV audience. According to respected boxing scribe Keith Idec, his recent WBC lightweight title defense against Artem Harutyunyan peaked at over one million viewers.

Idec announced on social media, “Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan was the most-watched boxing main event ESPN aired in 2024.

“The network’s average audience was 1,180,000, peaking at 1,254,000. Those Nielsen numbers don’t include ESPN+ viewership, only linear TV viewers. ESPN doesn’t release ESPN+ figures,” he added.

Shakur Stevenson-Artem Harutyunyan was the most-watched boxing main event ESPN aired in 2024. Average audience on the network was 1,180,000. Peaked at 1,254,000. Those Nielsen numbers don’t include ESPN+ viewership, only linear TV viewers. ESPN+ figures aren’t released by ESPN. — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) July 9, 2024

Since the win, Stevenson has gone on a Twitter rampage, blasting Top Rank and ESPN coverage of his fight. He’s also gotten into it with celebrities and former boxers, as Stevenson is accused of being too sensitive to criticism of his performance.

“Tim Bradley, another sellout. ESPN writes his check, so he gone listen to whatever the higher-ups tell him to say. You were actually was a decent fighter, but by the time my career is over, I’ll have way more knockouts than you. Stop talking like you was [Mike] Tyson.”

Stevenson then went after the updated ESPN Rankings. The 135-pound division saw a shift despite Stevenson scoring a dominant victory. He was overtaken by William Zepeda, who secured a third-round knockout on the same night.

“Rankings should be based on accomplishments too, and [Zepeda] has never won a world title in his life. I see you drinking the juice now, too,” he told an ESPN writer as he blocked them.

Finally, Stevenson revealed whose opinions he considered when researching the reaction to his fights.

“Respect to Guys like Zab Judah, Adrien Broner, Paulie [Malignaggi], Bud Crawford and Andre Ward, and the goat Floyd Mayweather. These guys give me constructive criticism without trying to down me. I respect that a lot.”

As a promotional free agent following the expiration of his Top Rank contract, thoughts now turn to where Stevenson may end up. WBN understands that Mayweather Promotions and Matchroom Boxing lead the way in what would be a partnership deal with Shakur Stevenson Promotions.

Stevenson will confirm his next move imminently.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.