Ryan Garcia could be in danger after George Floyd comments

Ryan Garcia faced serious threats in the wake of his social media rant that included derogatory comments on the late George Floyd.

The super lightweight, currently suspended for a year due to failed drug tests, is attempting to navigate through an unfathomable situation that unfolded during an alleged drunken episode. Garcia opened up Twitter Spaces and made startling remarks that have irked several communities, especially the African-American minorities.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman moved to expel Garcia from the organization until he made up for what was said. However, despite an apology of sorts, there don’t seem to be many involved in the sport who believe that Garcia has any regrets.

Boxing commentator Ricardo Celis aired his views on Garcia’s statements.

“Your words are hateful and dangerous. Racism has no place in our society. We must stand together to promote equality, respect, and justice for all. The idea of bringing back George Floyd and murdering him again, putting your knee on his neck, is disgusting,” said Celis.

One of Floyd’s friends, NBA star Stephen Jackson, then clarified his feelings about Garcia.

“Somebody tell Ryan Garcia to pull up to 3rd Ward Texas and say that s*** again about G Floyd and see what happens. When people bring up the dead, it shows who’s really dying inside. Free Game. It’s a different set of rules outside the ring, kid. Get some help before it’s too late,” stated Jackson.

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali and a pro boxer, pointed out that Garcia may have put himself in danger.

“Ryan Garcia is going to get himself hurt or worse. Someone should be looking out,” said Ali Walsh.

Nonetheless, Garcia has defended his words rather than expressing a clear regret for what he released online. He’d rather see others held accountable for their words before admitting his deep sorrow for upsetting communities.

“WBC, so many other people have said racist remarks, and you never expelled [them]. Am I expelled for life? It’s okay; don’t try to work with me ever again, even after I get clean and sober,” stated Garcia despite the WBC not outling how long Garcia would be expelled. “The problem is Devin [Haney] has said racist things, and so has Tim Bradley, and nada, you do nothing.”

Promoter Lou DiBella believes Garcia is in the midst of a mental health crisis, while former world champion Ishe Smith thinks it may just be the real truth coming out when intoxicated.

“Twitter [X] is the greatest enabler of public manifestations of mental illness. You can mentally disintegrate on this app, cause mayhem, and your engagements increase as you trend wildly. This is a major downside of free speech, particularly given the human interest in train wrecks. We are voyeurs of the personal destruction/devolution of others. God help Ryan Garcia because he isn’t helping himself, nor does it seem anyone else is/can.”

Smith added, “Mental illness or Fame Lou? Fame doesn’t change someone. It reveals who they always were. Mental illness should always be taken seriously, but at some point, not everything is mentally ill; at some point, people are just pieces of s***.”

“That too,” replied DiBella.

Garcia’s first indication that he may not be welcomed on some future outings was evident in California recently. Garcia supported his brother Sean, who he says he now trains. However, as Sean got stopped in his fight with Amado Vargas, Garcia was escorted out of the arena for allegedly clashing with fans over his statements.

That scenario could be the first of many.

