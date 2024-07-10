Manny Pacquiao opponent makes epic ring entrance before losing

Manny Pacquiao postponed an exhibition in April against a Muay Thai legend who returned to the ring last weekend.

Pacquiao’s scheduled opponent, Buakaw Banchamek, made a ring walk statement on Sunday but promptly lost as he put the Filipino in the rearview mirror.

Banchamek faced Bulgarian Stoyan Koprivlenski in the K-1 World MAX Championship Quarter-Finals following the postponement of his exhibition bout with Pacquiao. Banchemek lost over three rounds as Koprivlenski advanced in the tournament staged at the Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo.

After making his way to the ring in a dazzling display lasting over two minutes, Banchamek failed to keep momentum as he lost for the first time in six years. The 42-year-old Thai legend had warmed up for Pacquiao in March with yet another victory.

However, this time around, Banchamek had to take an eight count in the second round on his way to a 25th loss in 284 contests. He’d previously won the championship twice, in 2004 and 2006.

The referee warned Buakaw about using his knee use in the third before the European got the verdict after three concluded sessions.

That entrance. Took me back 20 years. Buakaw. 💥

See the entire PPV on @FiteTV

After his loss, Buakaw said he’d focus on returning to RIZIN, where he could eventually face Manny Pacquiao.

“I want to fight in Japan. K-1 will get bigger in the future, but my main promoter is the RIZIN Fighting Federation. I want to thank everyone for not forgetting Buakaw.

“I’ll continue to train hard in Thailand. I might be an older and different Buakaw now, but I can still fight. I will fight anyone.”

Ironically, Pacquiao returns to RIZIN later this month after delaying his $25 million clash with Buakaw. The boxing superstar fights a common Buakaw foe in Rukiya Anpo. In May 2023, Buakaw shared three rounds with Anpo, with judges scoring the fight a draw at RIZIN 42.

Pacquiao battles Anpo on July 28 at Super RIZIN 3 before a potential WBC welterweight title challenge against Mario Barrios in a return to professional boxing.

Due to Banchamek’s loss, it’s uncertain whether organizers will reschedule the Pacquiao event until the former returns to the win column. It could be another year before Pacquiao vs. Baukaw gets rearranged — if ever.

In the meantime, Banchamek will likely make a comeback at a RIZIN event and could be ringside for Pacquiao’s next bout.

