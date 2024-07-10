Canelo-linked Chris Eubank Jr signs new deal, names four targets

Chris Eubank Jr. has signed a new partnership deal with BOXXER and Ben Shalom ahead of a possible fight with Canelo Alvarez.

According to reports, the Briton is currently the favorite to battle Canelo in the fall. He also has three other targets for future mega-fights on both sides of the Atlantic.

Eubank aims to build on his victory over Liam Smith in Manchester, which saw the Brighton man avenge his previous defeat with a tenth-round stoppage last September. The win over Smith adds to another mutual Canelo opponent in Anvi Yildirim.

With a massive fight on the horizon, Eubank has aligned with BOXXER and plans to land more than just the Mexican superstar. Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, and a rematch with Billy Joe Saunders are all on Eubank’s hit list.

“I’m very excited to have signed with BOXXER and Ben Shalom. They fit the direction I want to go in. We have big plans over the next twelve to twenty-four months,” said Eubank after inking the contract. “There are big fights in the pipeline, and these guys can make it happen.”

On how the link-up will work, the son of a legend added, “This is a partnership. I have the freedom and the leeway to work how I want to work, which is very rare. I’m in a position of power. I’m in a position to control the direction I want to go in, so I’m excited.”

Naming four potential fights for fans to get excited about, Eubank concluded: “I’ve been in the game for twelve years now, and I’m still hungry. I’m still excited. I’m still in love with the sport of boxing. But I’m in a blessed position right now where there are four or five different names out there that are mega-fights that everybody wants to see. Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders – and that’s just off the top of my head. Many more fights out there can be made, even domestically, so I’m in an exciting position.”

Promoter Shalom added, “Chris Eubank Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest star attractions in boxing. He brings excitement and intrigue wherever he goes.

“BOXXER is his natural home. I’m incredibly excited to work with Chris to ensure we fully realize his huge potential and fierce ambition.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Chris on massive fight nights in the UK. There will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bonafide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there. We can’t wait to see him back in action and involved in massive fights.”

Shalom adds Eubank to a stable that already includes WBO Cruiserweight Champion Chris Billam-Smith and Joshua Buatsi. However, an intriguing name appears on the roster, which could provide an exciting clash in the future. Ben Whittaker, a fighter molded in Eubank’s image, could be a break-out fight for the Olympian.

