Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz for WBC interim title

A collision course of knockout power will come to a head as the undefeated knockout monster Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas will challenge another knockout artist representing Vinitza, Ukraine, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs).

The pair will face-off for Bohachuk’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship title. The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

“This fight is the fight that solidifies me as a top 154 fighter,” said Vergil Ortiz, Jr. “This is also the fight that shows everyone that nothing has changed: I am still one of the best fighters in the world.”

One of the most dangerous fighters of this boxing era, the undefeated world title contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. boasts a 100-percent knockout ratio. He broke into the super welterweight division with a first-round knockout of Ghanaian warrior Fredrick Lawson this past January 6 and followed it up with a first-round stoppage of Thomas Dulorme on April 27. A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, his string of 21 knockouts began since his professional debut in 2016 and has made some of the world’s toughest contenders fold to his tremendous power including Antonio “Relentless” Orozco, Brad “King” Solomon, Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker and Michael McKinson to name a few.

“I fought hard to win the WBC Interim World Title and now I am looking to defend this title for my goal of becoming the ultimate World Champion,” said Serhii Bohachuk. “I know Vergil Ortiz, he is a very tough competitor, but on August 10 I will show that I am the best in the division.”

Serhii Bohachuk’s resume of knockouts speaks for itself, his grit and determination landing him the career opportunity of a lifetime to face Argentinian former world champion Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC Super Welterweight World Championship on March 30. Bohachuk’s career-best performance to date, he scored a wide-points victory over the world contender. The highly decorated Ukrainian fighter’s only blemish comes from an eight-round TKO he suffered against Brandon Adams in March 2021 which he has avenged with a string five brutal knockout victories.

“Talk about bombs away…with 44 knockouts in 45 victories between Vergil and Bohachuk, there is almost no way this fight is going the distance,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Golden Boy doesn’t just build champions, we build stars — and when Vergil emerges victorious, he will be the next superstar of boxing.”

“Serhii has gone through so much, enduring the invasion of his country while waiting for his visa to come back to the United States,” said Founder and Managing Director of 360 Promotions Tom Loeffler. “He received special permission as a professional athlete to continue his boxing career. He won the WBC Interim World Title and now looks forward to defending it while fighting for Ukraine in the ring. Vergil Ortiz is a very dangerous opponent, but nothing will stop Serhii from being victorious.”

“Two Knockout artists meet in a blockbuster,” said Jared Kass, SVP North America DAZN. “Vergil is one of the best around and in Bohachuk, he is fighting a very live opponent. This subscription fight sits in the middle of a very busy schedule for DAZN which sees William Zepeda, Boots Ennis and Terrence Crawford all headline on the platform. Tune in for another great fight night live from Las Vegas on August 10, only on DAZN.”

“Vergil will become a World Champion on August 10th and will begin his journey to dominate the 154lb division,” said Manager to Vergil Ortiz, Rick Mirigian.

Tickets starting at $34 plus applicable fees for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. go on sale Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.