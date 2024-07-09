Mike Tyson said he’d f*** a white a**! – Ryan Garica defends rant

Ryan Garcia defended his recent rant referencing Mike Tyson’s infamous press conference before the 2002 Lennox Lewis fight.

The 25-year-old, currently suspended for a year due to failed drug tests for ostarine, caused a social media storm by airing his views on race during what appeared to be a drunken episode. Taking a short time off his platforms, Garcia reemerged with an apology that left a lot to be desired.

However, Garcia has defended his actions, pointing out that Tyson’s threat to a journalist after biting Lewis’ leg at the media gathering was potentially worse.

“Mike Tyson said he would f*** a white man in the a** and eat someone’s [Lewis’] children, and I love Uncle Mike. This is the fight game, fam. We’ve been getting hit in the head since we were seven years old. Give us a damn break. We are fighting for your entertainment,” said Garcia.

Tyson’s words at the presser were unprintable compared to what Garcia said. However, one of those quotes leading up to his knockout defeat to Lewis was recently voted the best boxing callout ever.

“I’m the best ever. I’m the most brutal, vicious, and most ruthless champion there’s ever been. There’s no one who can stop me,” said Tyson, calling out Lewis initially.

“Lennox is a conqueror? No. I’m Alexander. He’s no Alexander. I’m the best ever. There’s never been anybody as ruthless. I’m Sonny Liston. I’m Jack Dempsey. There’s no one like me. I’m from their cloth.

“There’s no one that can match me. My style is impetuous. My defense is impregnable. And I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his [Lewis’] children. Praise be to Allah.”

No matter how apologetic Garcia has been lately, his persona with the public has become irreversible in some instances. In addition, Garcia even said sorry to Jordan Plant after a run-in with her husband, Caleb. That didn’t stop Garcia from saying he’d fight the super middleweight after the pair almost brawled at a ringside coming together.

“I’m sorry, Jordan Plant, for saying those words. But in my apology, I want to respectfully run a fight with Caleb for hitting me without looking. If we can make that happen, it would be great,” said Garcia despite weighing 143 pounds for his last fight and Plant being at 168-pounder.

Garcia continues to polarize with his words despite being expelled by the World Boxing Council for his behavior. Maybe he wants to be this generation’s Mike Tyson. Who knows?

