Two-time ‘heavyweight champ’ hasn’t defended in seven years

Boxing has a current heavyweight champion recognized by one of its organizations who hasn’t defended the title in seven years.

Step forward, Mahmoud Charr. The Lebanese-born German has been on an unprecedented run of holding the WBA ‘regular’ belt on two occasions, never putting it on the line in that timeframe. The WBA crowned Charr in 2017, continuing a secondary title trend that polarizes fans and media. Charr claimed the strap in November of that year. He defeated Alexander Ustinov via a twelve-round unanimous decision in Oberhausen, Germany.

By lifting the little-regarded crown at the Koenig Pilsener Arena, Charr put himself in the frame for significant challenges, like being the mandatory challenger for the ‘super’ heavyweight title.

Amazingly, Charr can win a ‘title’ and not put it on the line for three and a half years. And when he did try, Visa issues stopped him from facing Trevor Bryan in 2021. The sad fact is Charr didn’t grace the ring all that time, and the WBA did nothing with the strap. His title didn’t go up for grabs in three years and two months.

His first title opponent, Ustinov, competed three times in the interim as Charr’s career stalled. This problem arose due to an impending and ordered fight against Bryan, his then-WBA mandatory.

The Heavyweight Champion who never defended the belt

Before the 2019 Bryan order, Charr held talks with Fres Oquendo. A former number contender who won a court case to fight for the WBA ‘regular’ belt despite being out of action since 2014. Legal battles eventually took Oquendo an age in his pursuit. And by the time the fight could occur, ‘The Big O’ was too old.

However, unbelievably – during all that mess and red tape, Oquendo is still fighting for compensation for a rematch with Ruslan Chagaev that never emerged. Therefore, the WBA moved on to stipulate that Charr must face Bryan. Finally, a deal was struck for 2020 despite Oquendo previously challenging that ruling, too. Don King paid an eye-watering two million dollars at a Panama purse bid to stage the contest.

As the boxing world held its breath that Charr would put his strap on the line once and for all, the pandemic struck and put the breaks on again. This meant Charr faced the real possibility he could not fight until the end of 2020 or early 2021 – a complete three-year absence and more since winning the title.

The Oquendo curse stemming from the Chagaev fight was passed on to Charr, keeping the WBA ‘regular’ crown out of commission. Eventually, the WBA stripped Charr when his visa failed for a January 2021 clash with Bryan in Miami.

Mahmoud Charr stripped

With Mahmoud Charr unable to perform at the Friday show in South Florida, Don King, Bryan’s promoter, planned to proceed with changes to the scheduled headliner. The Hall of Fame promoter requested a secondary WBA heavyweight title fight between Bryan and former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne in a WBA petition.

Though everyone knew Haitian-Canadian pro boxer Stiverne would not pose much of a challenge due to not having won a fight in years himself, the WBA approved. Bryan won the belt before losing it dismally to Daniel Dubois just a few months later. And here’s where the whole episode gets even more strange.

The belt was due to expire when Dubois fought Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was scheduled for August 2023. Before the first bell, the WBA stated that only one champion would emerge in the aftermath to relieve everyone involved in the sport.

The mess was due to be sorted out once and for all, leading to the complete and overdue disbandment of the belt altogether. However, this wasn’t the case.

Usyk defeated Dubois via stoppage, and the title disappeared for a few weeks. In a stunning turn of events, Charr popped back up in September 2023 to regain the championship by default. He won a legal challenge against his stripping by the WBA, which left everything that happened in between, from Bryan to Dubois to Usyk, obsolete.

The History of the WBA Regular Title

The secondary top division WBA crown was initially created in 2011 when David Haye and Wladimir Klitschko fought for the ‘super’ version for the first time. Alexander Povetkin was then recognized as the maiden holder of the regular belt when winning a vacant title match-up.

Since Povetkin, the WBA has faced an uphill battle persuading anyone that the ‘regular’ title is a bonafide championship. Not many people in the sport have any of it.

It was assumed that the WBA would push the ‘regular’ holder to an eventual meeting with the ‘super’ champion, like a stepping stone to the main title. However, since Povetkin lost to Klitschko and the WBA declared the ‘regular’ vacant, the champion has never been led to believe they’d get a full shot. It became a standalone title.

Splitting the sanctioning fees for heavyweight bouts is lucrative for the WBA. But consistently leaving champions on the shelf for two years or more is not a way to make any money. Charr hasn’t defended it yet in another ten months, proving that the strap needs exile as soon as possible.

Charr’s last attempts to defend against Kubrat Pulev got struck down by injury. This scenario means Charr will soon be forty and still possesses the title he first won in 2017.

In just four months, it will be a full seven years since the belt went up for grabs.

