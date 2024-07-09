Dave Allen reacts to ‘Johnny Fisher KO’s you’ fan disrespect

Dave Allen revealed his disappointment in the fan reaction to a potential fight with Matchroom’s heavyweight Johnny Fisher.

‘The White Rhino’ discussed a possible clash with Fisher in a live one-on-one chat after ‘The Romford Bull’ wiped out Alen Babic in less than a minute. Allen stated he was open to a future fight once he gets himself in the best shape possible.

“You’d beat me right now. I need some time. Go to Australia [and fight], then come back, and we’ll do it next year,” Allen said to Fisher. “I think it’d be a good fight. If I fancy the job, I’ll try and get the fight. Currently, you’d be too much for me. You’ve improved out of sight.”

Fisher responded: “Next year, it would be good. I think a lot of people would buy into it. But we’d sell a lot of tickets. I think you’ve got better experience. You could slow me and try to old man me a bit. That’s what I’d have to be careful of.”

Allen replied, “I could try, but I need to get much fitter. I need to get back on it even to have half a chance. I’m going to keep working hard now. You’ve said that you look up to me, but now, I want to box you.”

Comments on the social media coming together followed, with some positive and some negative, due to Allen’s previous experiences with big-punching heavyweights. Allen needed oxygen after getting battered by David Price, while Frazer Clarke and Luis Ortiz both tortured and pulverized the likable Yorkshireman.

Since his last defeat against Clarke, Allen won a four-rounder in April and fights again this weekend opposite another knockover in Amine Boucetta. Those kinds of fights won’t be ideal preparation for Allen if he does get the green light for Fisher in the early part of 2025.

The 32-year-old undoubtedly step up his game before that time comes, despite detractors’ skepticism over whether he could be competitive against the younger, marauding Fisher, 25.

After reading what some of those doubters had to say, Allen wasn’t happy and let his feelings be known.

“So many messages today I find disrespectful,” said Allen. “All the ‘I’d get stopped in a round just makes me want to train so much harder.

“I’ve been a paid sparring partner for world and Olympic champions since I was 20 years old. Twelve years later, having boxed three Olympic medalists, two world title challengers, and a whole host of other top fighters, I’ve never been off my feet.

“The best part is I’m not even that tough. Those that know boxing know I can’t wait to get my chance again,” added the ‘Doncaster De La Hoya.’

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.